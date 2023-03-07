PML SD Public School, Sector 32 , Chandigarh

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, Chandigarh, as a twinning companion of the school under an exchange programme, visited the school's botanical and green herbal garden, which has been creatively set up along with beautifully decorated pots. The aim of the activity was to create awareness among students about the greenhouse effect and various herbs and their medicinal values. The garden tour was educative for students as well as teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...