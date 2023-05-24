PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh

The school organised investiture ceremony for the secondary wing (2023-24), where in the young scholars proudly took an oath to don the mantle of leadership. The ceremony began with the welcome of the schol Principal, Vice-Principal, House teacher in charges and selected students of the school council. All the cabinet members were conferred with their respective badges and sashes. The Principal Monica Sharma blessed and congratulated the students reminding them of their role as leaders and exhorted them to work with the spirit of unity keeping in mind the interest of the students. The Head Boy, along with the team of young office bearers, took the oath. The ceremony culminated with the singing of the National Anthem.
