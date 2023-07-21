PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the round 2 of Wanderlust Quest conducted by the Yuva Tourism Club. The quiz aimed at testing the knowledge and awareness of students of Class VII to X about three diverse Indian states — Maharashtra, Tripura, and Mizoram. The quiz featured eight teams, each consisting of six members. The event was a collaborative effort by the Yuva Tourism Club under the guidance of Rajni Kanwar, dedicated to fostering love for travel and tourism among the youth. By organizing such quizzes, they encouraged students to learn about different regions of India and appreciate the unique attributes of each state. After a thrilling battle of wits, the winners were finally announced. Tenacious Tigers secured third place, while Goal Diggers finished second. Jedi Order bagged the first place.
