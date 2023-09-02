The closing ceremony and prize distribution function of the 22nd Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Basketball Tournament and 13th Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship Boys and third Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship (Girls) 2023-2024 was held at the school. KK Sharma, Chairman-cum-Manager of the school, was the chief guest. The mega event was inaugurated by school Principal Monica Sharma on August 28. The basketball championship was won by Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, in the boys’ category and Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh, in the girls’ category. The Over All Boxing Championship (Boys & Girls) trophy was bagged by PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh, and the runners-up trophy Boys & Girls was bagged by GMSSS, Sector 37, Chandigarh, and GMSSS, Sector 48 D, Chandigarh, respectively. A total amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was awarded to the winners in basketball and boxing tournament this year.