PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh

To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, a special event aimed at promoting the Swachata Bharat Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) was organised by students of Nursery, LKG and UKG of the Petals Wing of the school. The initiative aligns with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean and vibrant India. By participating in the Swachhta Bharat Abhiyan, children were taught the value of cleanliness, responsibility and community engagement.

