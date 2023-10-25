PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The month of October was celebrated at the school. An array of activities was conducted in the school. Students of Classes I and II were issued interesting books in the library. A ‘Read a Book’ activity was conducted. Students then wrote a story in their notebooks. Classes III-V also read meaningful books and displayed their story-telling skills. Classes VI-X were also issued many didactic books. They gave new meaning to the story-telling competition. Principal Monica Sharma applauded the efforts and hard work of the school.