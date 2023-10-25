PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The month of October was celebrated at the school. An array of activities was conducted in the school. Students of Classes I and II were issued interesting books in the library. A ‘Read a Book’ activity was conducted. Students then wrote a story in their notebooks. Classes III-V also read meaningful books and displayed their story-telling skills. Classes VI-X were also issued many didactic books. They gave new meaning to the story-telling competition. Principal Monica Sharma applauded the efforts and hard work of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...