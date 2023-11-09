PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Students of Class XI and XII of the school displayed brilliant exemplary skills at the Khadi Mahotsav Competition. The event was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at the GGMSS, Sector 46-D. The impressive oratory skills of these students won the hearts of all present there. Isha of Class XI B won the third prize in the Class XI-XII category. In Hindi elocution (XI - XII), the third prize was won by Nikita of Class XI B. In the Hindi essay writing (XI - XII), the first prize was won by Diksha of Class XI B. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the winners and appreciated their efforts.