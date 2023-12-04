PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Under the supervision of teacher in charges Ruchika Vashisht and Payal Sharma, students of Class XI of the school volunteered to participate in the organisational activities in the International Literature Fest “Literati 2023” organised by the Literature Society of Chandigarh. They interacted with the guest of honour, actor Kabir Bedi, and renowned author Ashwin Sanghi. Both of them gave the students an insight about the theme “Navras”.