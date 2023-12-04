PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Under the supervision of teacher in charges Ruchika Vashisht and Payal Sharma, students of Class XI of the school volunteered to participate in the organisational activities in the International Literature Fest “Literati 2023” organised by the Literature Society of Chandigarh. They interacted with the guest of honour, actor Kabir Bedi, and renowned author Ashwin Sanghi. Both of them gave the students an insight about the theme “Navras”.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid uproar over 'cash for query' issue
Winter Session likely to witness noisy scenes over the possi...
Take lesson from this defeat and shun negativity: PM Modi to Opposition after BJP wins in 3 states
Says when there's good governance, anti-incumbency becomes i...