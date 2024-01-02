PML SD Public School, Sector 32 , Chandigarh

On the fourth day of week-long NSS Special Camp, officials of the Chandigarh Police conducted a self-defence session for NSS volunteers. After that the school distributed ration to ‘Roti Bank’, an NGO to help the needy people. It also donated ration to Kusht Ashram, near 3 BRD, Sector 47, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, for needy persons.

