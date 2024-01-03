PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Christmas was celebrated by students of classes VI to X of the school. Beautiful hand-crafted decorations adorned all the classrooms. Students displayed their artistic genius and authentic creativity in their decorations. Principal Monica Sharma was highly impressed.
