PML SD Public School, Sector 32 , Chandigarh

To commemorate December 26 every year as Veer Baal Diwas to pay homage to the great valour and supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (9) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (6), sons of Guru Gobind Singh, in their quest for justice, the school conducted a variegated array of activities. Students of classes VI to X were shone a movie on the brave heroes, where they all appreciated their true bravery. A poster-making activity was also conducted. Principal Monica Sharma applauded and appreciated the efforts of the students.

