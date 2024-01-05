PML SD Public School, Sector 32 , Chandigarh

On the sixth day of the week-long NSS Special Camp, a self-defence activity and training was conducted for boys and girls by the Chandigarh Police. The training conducted for boys and girls was followed by the traffic awareness programme by Chandigarh Traffic Police officials Inspector Rajinder, Sub-Inspector Bhupinder and Head Constable Rajiv. They made the students aware of various traffic rules. They were told about their importance in society. After the end of the session, delicious lunch was served to NSS volunteers and trainers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.