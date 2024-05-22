PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Ripples ’24 was conducted at DAV-5. Twenty-five students of the school participated and exhibited extreme zest and enthusiasm for all the events that were conducted there — Du Coeur Poetry Recitation, Screen Master, Quiz, Chef Parade, Article, Extempore, Painting and Poster Making, Scientific Temperament, etc. Many students bagged awards as well. Nikita of Class XII won the first prize in Du Coeur Poetry Recitation Competition (English), while Mankunwar of Class XII and Anmol of Class X got the second prize in the Chef Competition. Consolidation prizes were also awarded to Tanvir of Class X in the Painting Competition and Pragundeep and Ojus of Class Xth in the Screen Master. Principal Monica Sharma not only congratulated the winners but also applauded the efforts of all the participants.
