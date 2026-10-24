PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The school organised a CBSE capacity building programme on mental health awareness for teachers. The workshop aimed to promote students' emotional well-being and create a supportive, inclusive learning environment. Resource persons Sunita Kumari, Principal of GADAcademy, Ludhiana, and Kalpa Bali, Head of Department (English) and Activity Coordinator at Kundan International School, Chandigarh, shared valuable insights on empathy, emotional awareness, creative teaching and holistic development. The sessions highlighted teachers' role in recognising emotional needs, managing stress and fostering resilience, reinforcing the importance of mental health in school education.

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