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Home / The School Tribune / PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, celebrate Raksha Bandhan

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, celebrate Raksha Bandhan

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:54 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, celebrated the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with a fun-filled and creative rakhi craft activity. The young learners enthusiastically participated in the activity and created colourful and beautiful rakhis using their imagination and creativity. The children also enjoyed a colouring activity, which added vibrancy and excitement to the celebration. The activities provided them with an opportunity to express their creativity while developing fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, concentration, and a sense of colour and design. The celebration also helped the children understand the significance of Raksha Bandhan and the beautiful bond of love and care shared between brothers and sisters. Conducted in a joyful and engaging atmosphere, the event made the occasion memorable for the young learners. The school appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the children and encouraged them to celebrate festivals with creativity, love and cultural awareness.

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