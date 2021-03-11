PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh, observed Investiture Ceremony for the primary and senior secondary wing 2022-23. It is a solemn occasion when the young students are prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The ceremony began by welcoming the principal, teachers and selected students of the school council. The selected students were honoured with their respective badges. The principal Ms. Monica Sharma motivated the students to strive harder with the unified zeal for the betterment of school. She also stressed on setting priorities & aiming high. The Head Boy & the Head Girl were administered the oath to carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence. The ceremony concluded with the new council of students all set to embark on the new journey.