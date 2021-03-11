PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh, observed Investiture Ceremony for the primary and senior secondary wing 2022-23. It is a solemn occasion when the young students are prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The ceremony began by welcoming the principal, teachers and selected students of the school council. The selected students were honoured with their respective badges. The principal Ms. Monica Sharma motivated the students to strive harder with the unified zeal for the betterment of school. She also stressed on setting priorities & aiming high. The Head Boy & the Head Girl were administered the oath to carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence. The ceremony concluded with the new council of students all set to embark on the new journey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
At Regional Security Dialogue, NSA Ajit Doval calls for enhancing Afghanistan's capability to counter terrorism and terrorist groups
While discussing the situation in the war-torn country and t...
Another model found hanging in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go?'
The transfer order comes as the couple misused the stadium t...