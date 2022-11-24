PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh

A blood donation camp was organised at the Sector 32A Prachin Hanuman Temple by the morning walk group. The camp was organised in collaboration with the school, NSS Units of GGD SD College, GMSSS and Mohit Gupta Foundation, Sector 38C, Chandigarh. The State Liaison Officer, NSS, Directorate, Higher Education, Chandigarh, Dr Nemi Chand Golia, inaugurated the camp and appreciated the efforts of the morning walk group and the NSS units.