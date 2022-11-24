PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh

A blood donation camp was organised at the Sector 32A Prachin Hanuman Temple by the morning walk group. The camp was organised in collaboration with the school, NSS Units of GGD SD College, GMSSS and Mohit Gupta Foundation, Sector 38C, Chandigarh. The State Liaison Officer, NSS, Directorate, Higher Education, Chandigarh, Dr Nemi Chand Golia, inaugurated the camp and appreciated the efforts of the morning walk group and the NSS units.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...