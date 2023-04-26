PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh celebrated 'EARTH DAY' with pre primary students of our school. Children came dressed up in beautiful green coloured clothes. They brought green coloured food in their tiffins and a green coloured article with them. It was a knowledgeable day for the tiny tots as they came to know about the importance of Mother Earth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far
India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...