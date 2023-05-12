PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh

The English club of the school conducted a debate competition for the students of Class XII, with the aim of enhancing their public speaking skills and teaching them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. As many as 20 students from various streams participated in the event. The competition was adjudicated by senior faculty of the institution — Harish Kumar, Veena Gupta and Sunita Sandal. Anshviraj Singh bagged the first position, Jasroop Kaur and Aditi shared the second spot and Anushka and Mihir secured the third position. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the students for their efforts and encouraged them to participate in such events for developing their personalities.