PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh

The English club of the school conducted a debate competition for the students of Class XII, with the aim of enhancing their public speaking skills and teaching them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. As many as 20 students from various streams participated in the event. The competition was adjudicated by senior faculty of the institution — Harish Kumar, Veena Gupta and Sunita Sandal. Anshviraj Singh bagged the first position, Jasroop Kaur and Aditi shared the second spot and Anushka and Mihir secured the third position. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the students for their efforts and encouraged them to participate in such events for developing their personalities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...