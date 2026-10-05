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Home / The School Tribune / PML SD Public School students take part in creative activities

PML SD Public School students take part in creative activities

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:18 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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As part of Veer Gatha 6.0, students of the primary classes at PML SD Public School, Sector 32 , Chandigarh, participated in a series of creative activities aimed at fostering patriotism, courage and respect for the brave soldiers of our nation. The young learners expressed their thoughts through poem and paragraph writing, painting and drawing. Through their creative work, they explored the inspiring lives and sacrifices of Gallantry Award winners and highlighted the values of courage, selflessness, discipline and love for the nation. The activity provided students with an opportunity to learn about India's brave heroes while expressing their admiration through art and words. Their enthusiastic participation reflected their deep respect for the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, while fostering a sense of patriotism and civic responsibility among the young minds.

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