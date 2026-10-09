PML SD Public School students take part in Swachhta activities

As part of Swachhta Pakhwada-Gandhi Jayanti Week, students of Classes I to V at PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, participated in a range of activities. Class I presented Gandhiji's message of the Three Wise Monkeys, while Class II recited cleanliness slogans. Class III creatively prepared dustbins for wet and dry waste, Class IV delivered speeches on Swachhta and Mahatma Gandhi and Class V showcased their creativity through a Best Out of Waste activity. The activities successfully conveyed the message of cleanliness, hygiene, responsible waste management and respect for Gandhian values.

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