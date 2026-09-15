PML SD school bags overall yoga trophy

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the city by winning the Overall Championship Trophy in the under-14 boys' artistic (single) category at the Inter-School Yoga Championship held at Ankur School, Sector 14. Suryansh of Class VII secured first position in the U-14 artistic (single) category, while Shivam of Class IX also clinched the top spot in the category. The school congratulated the students on their remarkable achievements and lauded their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence in yoga.

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