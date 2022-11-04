PMLSD Public School, Chd

Diwali was celebrated at the school and students participated actively in various activities. They decorated candles and diyas using glitters, ribbons,etc. Class VI, VII and VIII students made beautiful rangolis while students of class IV and V made posters related to 'Anti Cracker/ Air pollution. They also took pledge to celebrate Green Diwali. A speech on the festival was delivered in the school assembly. Students decorated their respective classrooms. Sweets were distributed among the staff by the management.
