POCSO awareness session organised

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda

The school organised a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) awareness session to sensitise students to personal safety, appropriate and inappropriate behaviour, and the importance of recognising and reporting unsafe situations. The session was conducted by the school staff, who guided students on understanding personal boundaries, respecting others and distinguishing between safe and unsafe touch. Students were encouraged to speak up without fear, seek help from trusted adults and report any uncomfortable or inappropriate experiences promptly. School Chairman Sanjay Gupta emphasised the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for every child and highlighted the role of awareness and collective responsibility in protecting children. Principal Anitha R underscored the significance of educating students about their rights and personal boundaries, as well as the importance of approaching trusted adults whenever they encounter uncomfortable or unsafe situations. The session also highlighted the importance of vigilance, mutual respect and timely intervention in fostering a secure and supportive school environment. Through age-appropriate discussions and practical guidance, the school staff reinforced the message that every child deserves to feel safe, respected and protected.

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