Poem: Their Falling Success

Today a child has a restricted area to experiment
And no one remains there to find rules to implement
Neither mother nor father can’t spare some time
Neither grandparents nor any other have ideas to find
Their thoughts stay sleeping in their mind
The little Einsteins are making their future blind
For some time, in their mind, their curiosities jingle
But they never know who to chase, Whom to tickle
The video games and mobiles listen to their crackle
The so-called worries for them seem very fickle
They lose their innocence and their childhood
The worse becomes their adulthood
Though they work towards their goals very hard
Their falling success has no one to guard.
Bhumika, Class X, The Century School, Gharaunda
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs
New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...
No more ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’, FIR within three days of plaint: Amit Shah on new criminal laws
Says provision for ‘trial in absentia’ also introduced; judg...
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Lok Sabha approves Telecom Bill 2023; provides for government control on communication network in emergency
The bill will promote structural reforms in the telecom sect...