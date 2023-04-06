Police D A V Public School, Patiala

A Sukhmani Sahib path was arranged for the good beginning of the new session 2023-24. Jasmine House arranged a special assembly wherein Anju of Class XII welcomed the students and gave thought of the day. Diya of Class X paid a tribute to Jain saint Mahavir. She spoke about the spiritual life of the great saint who preached about non-violence, truthful living and spiritual liberation. Aditya of Class VIII asked questions on general knowledge.The premises was decorated. All students paid obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib. Principal Mohit Chug attended the path and prayed for the progress of the school and students.
