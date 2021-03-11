Police DAV Public School, Ambala

The Police DAV Public School celebrated its 27th Foundation Day with fanfare. In his keynote address the Chief Guest Shrikant Jadhav, IPS ADGP, Ambala Range, enlightened the audience that the main role of school is to create good human beings with a strong character. What matters in the long run is not how good a child performed in academics, sports or co-curricular activities, but whether he is a good human being or not. He motivated the students to focus on their goal and excel in their chosen field. Dr. Vikas Kohli School Principal in his welcome address stressed that in the global education system it's not only the competition of knowledge, it's the competition of imagination, it's the competition of independent learning, and it's the competition of wisdom.Mrs. Pooja Dabla ASP Ambala also spoke on the occasion. 60 meritorious students were honoured in today's Function. Spectacular performance was presented by students on drug abuse.
