Police DAV Public School, Ambala City

Under the aegis of DAV Centre for Academic Excellence, New Delhi, a need-based capacity building programme was inaugurated the school. Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor DAV University, Jalandhar, was the Chief Guest. The programme commenced with e- lightning of lamp and DAV Gaan. The keynote speaker exhorted the delegates to work hard and build their capacity. Dr. Manoj Kumar sensitised them about the NEP 2020 and emphasised the significance of implementation of vocational education in school curriculum. Dr. Vikas Kohli ARO-cum-Cluster Head welcomed the Chief Guest. In this programme Dr. Indu Sharma, Principal DAV Police Public School, Hisar, R.P.Rathi, Principal DAV Public School, Naraingarh, Vijay Kashiv, Principal DAV Public School, Yamuna Nagar, Ajay Shamra, Principal DAV Public School, Sadhura, Arun Sharma, Principal DAV Police Public School Fatehabad, Jaidev Sharma, Principal Major R.N Kapoor DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt., Vipula Arora, Principal DAV Public School, Modal Town, Ambala, Neeru Arora, Principal Sohan Lal DAV Girls School, Ambala, Rekha Goyal, Principal KPAK School, Ambala, Rajeev Malhotra, Principal Arya School, Ambala City, participated and boosted the morale of the delegates. As many as 650 teachers of various DAV schools of Ambala cluster participated in the programme and updated their knowledge.
