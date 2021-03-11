Police DAV Public School, Amritsar

Saluting the nation and its freedom fighters on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, the school organised a special assembly. A fancy dress was held for students of the primary section with the theme of national heroes. The little ones dressed as Maharani Lakshmi Bai, Mahatma Gandhi and others. They presented patriotic poems while waving flags. The school choir sang a patriotic song. Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu extended his warm greetings to the students and staff. He appreciated the armed forces for protecting the country.
