Dr Vipin Jistu, Principal of Police DAV Public School, Amritsar, was given the Best Principal Award in a function organised by Sahodaya School Complex Group of CBSE Schools, Amritsar, on Teacher's Day. Dr Inderjit Singh Nijjar, Cabinet Minister, Punjab, attended the function as chief guest. Dr Jistu has been serving as Principal of the school for the past five years. He said with this award, he was ready to embrace new responsibilities.