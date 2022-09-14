Dr Vipin Jistu, Principal of Police DAV Public School, Amritsar, was given the Best Principal Award in a function organised by Sahodaya School Complex Group of CBSE Schools, Amritsar, on Teacher's Day. Dr Inderjit Singh Nijjar, Cabinet Minister, Punjab, attended the function as chief guest. Dr Jistu has been serving as Principal of the school for the past five years. He said with this award, he was ready to embrace new responsibilities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...
Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued
120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...