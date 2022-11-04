Police DAV Public School, Dadhera, Patiala

Mohit Chugh took over as the Principal of the school recently. Chugh was working as Principal in DAV Sundernagar for the past 14 years. He has remained district-level badminton champion during his school days and a commissioned officer of NCC. After taking charge the Principal addressed the staff and students in the morning assembly and talked about the importance of discipline in life and inspired the students to imbibe this quality.
