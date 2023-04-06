Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar

An orientation programme was organised on the campus for parents of the students who have been newly admitted in the school this year in Classes Nursery to II. The incharge of pre-primary wing, Savita Sharma, and other teachers of the wing were also present on the occasion. School Principal Rashmi Vij apprised the parents of the school’s rules, vision and mission. She guided the parents on how they could inculcate good values and good habits in their children so that they could become good citizens. She also briefed them about the educational system followed in the school.