On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Deepak Pareek (IPS) SSP, Patiala, honoured the teachers of Police DAV Public School Patiala. The teachers were lauded for their untiring efforts in guiding the students and achieving 100% result in the CBSE exams of Class X & XII this year in their subjects, respectively. They were appreciated with certificates and plants by Pareek, chief guest for the function. Other eminent dignitaries present were Manveer Kaur and Aman Arora from the Forest Department and Navdeep Dhingra from Punjabi Jagran. In his speech, Pareek highlighted the contribution of a teacher in a child's life. Meena Thapar, school Principal thanked Pareek and other members for their kind gesture. A tree plantation drive was also held to mark this auspicious day. The function ended on a festive note.