Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The school organised ‘diya’ and ‘thali’ decoration competition in order to develop imagination, creativity and cognitive skills of students. The competition was held for Classes VI to VIII. The participants used various decorative materials such as colourful laces, stones, craft papers, etc, and presented their innovative talent. Japjeet from Class VI got the first position in the diya decoration competition. Jassica from Class VII and Harmeen from Class VIII shared the first position in the thali decoration competition. School Principal Meena Thapar congratulated the winners and motivated other students also to participate in such competitions so that their creativity can be enhanced. World Poverty Eradication Day was also celebrated on the school campus. Jaspreet from Class VIII A1 delivered a speech. Principal Meena Thapar raised awareness in students about the need to end global poverty in all its forms.