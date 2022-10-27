Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Diwali was celebrated with fervour in the school. A special assembly was organised by Pansy House in which Palak of Class IX delivered a speech highlighting the significance of the day. Jaspreet Kaur of Class VIII and Rupali of Class IX presented beautiful poems. Primary wing students showed their talent in dance performances, songs, poems and plays. A rangoli competition was organised for Class VIII to X. School Principal Meena Thapar appreciated the efforts of students and conveyed best wishes on Diwali, Vishwakarma Day and Bhai Dooj to the students and staff.