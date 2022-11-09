Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Students of the school performed well in the zonal level games under the guidance of their coach Jagtar Singh (ASI). Baljot Singh, a student of the school, won a gold medal in boxing, while Yar Shiv Sharma got silver medal. Harkrishna won a gold medal in Wushu. In the athletics meet, Dil Preet Kaur won gold medal in shot put and a bronze medal in long jump. Harmanjot Kaur took the gold medal in shot put in her age category. School Principal Mohit Chug honoured the winners and encouraged the rest of the students to participate in various activities.