Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Students of the school performed well in the zonal level games under the guidance of their coach Jagtar Singh (ASI). Baljot Singh, a student of the school, won a gold medal in boxing, while Yar Shiv Sharma got silver medal. Harkrishna won a gold medal in Wushu. In the athletics meet, Dil Preet Kaur won gold medal in shot put and a bronze medal in long jump. Harmanjot Kaur took the gold medal in shot put in her age category. School Principal Mohit Chug honoured the winners and encouraged the rest of the students to participate in various activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...