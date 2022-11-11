Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary with full sanctity. A special assembly was organised by the Jasmine House. Manpreet Kaur of Class IX delivered a speech telling the importance of the special day. She elaborated the inspiring life of the first Sikh Guru and the relevance of his preachings in these times as well. She talked about his approach towards superstitions and evil practices in the society. Students mesmerised the audience with shabad gayan. Principal Mohit Chugh complimented the efforts of Jasmine House and motivated the students to follow the path shown by such saints who are the guiding light for humanity.