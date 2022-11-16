Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of the iconic independence warrior and the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. A special assembly was organised by the Pansy House in which the students enjoyed the assembly conducted by the teachers. Harsh Lata delivered a speech highlighting the importance of this day. Ritu Gupta and Gurpreet Kaur presented beautiful poems. The tiny tots of the primary wing showed their talent in singing songs, dance performances. Sweets were distributed among the children. School Principal, Mohit Chug appreciated the efforts of teachers and students and congratulated every student on the occasion of Children’s Day. He also guided the students to work always for the betterment and welfare of our country.
