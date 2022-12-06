The school organised its annual function. Sanjeev Kalra (IPS) DGP, Punjab Home Guards and Chairman of Police DAV Public School, Patiala, was the chief guest on the occasion. The function 'Utpravan' included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to family values, patriotism, religion, parental love, social issues and many more. The annual report of the session was also read by the Principal. The programme commenced on a spiritual note with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The theme was 'advancement in technology and its impact on people'. The school choir presented songs. The tiny tots mesmerised everyone with their dance performances. An English play was presented to show the repercussions of social media platforms on children. A Punjabi play was staged wherein students depicted how the excessive usage of mobile phones can ruin family life. At the end, the annual prize distribution ceremony was also held.