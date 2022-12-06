The school organised its annual function. Sanjeev Kalra (IPS) DGP, Punjab Home Guards and Chairman of Police DAV Public School, Patiala, was the chief guest on the occasion. The function 'Utpravan' included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to family values, patriotism, religion, parental love, social issues and many more. The annual report of the session was also read by the Principal. The programme commenced on a spiritual note with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The theme was 'advancement in technology and its impact on people'. The school choir presented songs. The tiny tots mesmerised everyone with their dance performances. An English play was presented to show the repercussions of social media platforms on children. A Punjabi play was staged wherein students depicted how the excessive usage of mobile phones can ruin family life. At the end, the annual prize distribution ceremony was also held.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...