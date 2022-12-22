Police DAV Public School, Patiala

International Migrants Day was celebrated on the school premises. A special assembly was organised by Pansy House in this regard. Anmoldeep of Class IX delivered a speech highlighting the importance of the day. She said the day was celebrated on December 18 every year to mark the anniversary of the 1990 adoption by the UNGA on the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their families. School Principal Mohit Chug informed students that every individual has a right to live freely in a safe and healthy environment.
