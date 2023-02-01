Police DAV Public School, Patiala

A special assembly was organised by the Master Minds Club under the guidance of Gurpreet Kaur. Students of Class II to XII participated in the assembly. Preet of Class VIII explained the meaning of master mind, followed by Ekampreet Kaur of Class IX telling the benefits of joining the club. Pratiksha of Class VIII narrated different ways of becoming a genius like reading newspapers daily, sharing ideas, participating in different activities, etc. Thereafter, a quiz was conducted by Anmoldeep Kaur of Class IX. The winners were awarded by Principal Mohit Chug. The school also organised 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session for Classes IX to XII so as to relieve students of exam stress.