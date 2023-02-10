Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Guru Ravidass Jayanti was celebrated at the school, for which a special morning assembly was conducted by Zinnia House. Tejvir Kaur of Class VIII shared a speech on his spiritual life. She highlighted views of Guru Ravidass on harmony, equality and compassion. On the occasion, the World Cancer Day was also observed. Samreet Kaur of Class 8 gave a speech on the issue. She informed students that on this day, new strategies are planned and implemented to fight cancer in the world. A presentation was given by students of the Needle and Thread Club under the guidance of Club lncharge Meenakshi Saini. Joban Preet and Taran Preet of Class VI gave information on different embroidery patterns.