Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Class XI students of the school hosted an event titled 'Fantastic Fiesta' for the outgoing students of Class XII. The day was marked by a welcome speech, a ramp walk by Class XII students, fun games, Bollywood mashup and a folk dance performance. Each and every student was titled and honoured on the stage with a musical entry. Three students of Class XII recited self-composed poems expressing their love and heartfelt gratitude for teachers and the golden moments spent in the school. Principal Mohit Chug crowned Balkaran Singh as Mr Police DAV and Nancy as Miss Police DAV. Shireen and Arshdeep Kaur were first and second runner-ups in girls and Anmol and Jaskaran were first and second runner-ups in boys. The Principal advised students to stick to ethics and moral values in all their future pursuits.