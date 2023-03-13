Police DAV Public School, Patiala

To celebrate Holi, a special assembly was conducted at the school. Students were enlightened about the history and relevance of the festival. They extended Holi wishes to their friends and teachers. Principal Mohit Chug elaborated on the significance of Indian festivals, saying they broke the monotony of life and gave everyone a reason to celebrate life. He said Holi symbolised the victory of goodness over evil and faith in positivity and divine blessings.
