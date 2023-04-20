Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Students of the Primary wing celebrated Baisakhi. They participated in a special assembly that began with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra. Students presented poems, dance performances highlighting the importance of the festival. Gurmanpreet Singh of Class IX delivered a speech on Baisakhi. Besides, Ambedkar Jayanti was also celebrated. Navjot Kaur of Class VII delivered a speech highlighting the struggle of Ambedkar. Tributes were also paid to martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Japjeet of Class VII gave a speech highlighting the incident that shamed humanity on April 13, 1919. Principal Mohit Chug congratulated the teachers and students on Baisakhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’