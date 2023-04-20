Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Students of the Primary wing celebrated Baisakhi. They participated in a special assembly that began with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra. Students presented poems, dance performances highlighting the importance of the festival. Gurmanpreet Singh of Class IX delivered a speech on Baisakhi. Besides, Ambedkar Jayanti was also celebrated. Navjot Kaur of Class VII delivered a speech highlighting the struggle of Ambedkar. Tributes were also paid to martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Japjeet of Class VII gave a speech highlighting the incident that shamed humanity on April 13, 1919. Principal Mohit Chug congratulated the teachers and students on Baisakhi.