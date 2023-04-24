Police DAV Public School, Patiala

A special assembly was held at the school to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj the follower of swami Dayanand. He established the Dayanand Anglo Vedic School system in Lahore and served as the principal for 25 years. He was an educationist and a reformer. He participated in the freedom struggle and also admired Lala Lajpat Rai. Students of classes 1 to X participated in the assembly. The school choir sang religious hymns. Diya of Class X delivered a speech related to the life history of the reformer. Floral tributes were paid to the guru by the school staff and the students. Some Questions were put forth to test the knowledge of students regarding Mahatma Hansraj. DAV Gaan was also sung. On the occasion, school Principal Mohit Chug addressed the students and encouraged them to inculcate ideals of Mahatma Hansraj and follow his footsteps.