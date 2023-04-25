Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Students of the school participated in a special assembly to commemorate its Founder's Day. On the occasion, the students of classes I to XII participated in the function. An assembly was conducted by Tulip House and commenced with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra and morning prayer. The students delivered and highlighted the achievements of the school. A yajana was organised to seek blessings of God. The students also thanked the management for attaining educational objectives. The primary students presented a programme. The school choir sang the school song. The staff members also participated in the yajana to seek divine blessings.
