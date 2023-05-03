Police DAV Public School, Patiala

A seminar on 'Disaster Management' was organised at the school. The main objective of the seminar was to educate the students to be always prepared for the safety and security of their families. On this occasion, Kaka Ram, Retired District Training Officer of Red Cross, explained various methods of disaster management and first aid to the students, to enable them to protect themselves and their families in case of an emergency. He told the students that before using any old vehicle, it should be checked so that accidents can be prevented. Principal of the school Mohit Chug told that such events are organised from time to time in the school so that students can be taught the art of living a safe life along with bookish knowledge. He also informed Shri Kaka Ram ji about the achievements of the school. He thanked the resourceperson for providing invaluable information and wished the students a safe and bright future.