Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Budh Poornima was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was conducted by Jasmine House, wherein Mansi of Class XII delivered a speech telling the history and relevance of the special day. She said Mahatma Budh was born, enlightened and breathed his last on this great day. He preached non-violence around the world. He talked about charity, humanity, simplicity, truthful and spiritually enlightened life. Principal Mohit Chug complimented the efforts of Jasmine House and motivated the students to follow the path shown by such enlightened souls.