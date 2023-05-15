Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised by Pansy House in which Navjot Kaur of Class VII delivered a speech on the life and contributions of the great poet. Yashveer Dutt of Class VI recited a beautiful poem written by Rabindranath Tagore, "Where the mind is without fear". Principal Mohit Chug shared his views on the great works composed by Tagore and motivated students to follow the path shown by him.